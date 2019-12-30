An Ebensburg man was jailed Sunday, accused of strangling one woman and punching another woman at a home in Blacklick Township, authorities said.
State police in Ebensburg charged Regis Dalton Mack, 29, of the 400 block of Duman Road, with strangulation, terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment.
According to a criminal complaint, the two women reportedly told troopers on Sunday that Mack is a military veteran who suffers from PTSD and that he had been "off his meds" for about a week and had grown argumentative throughout the day.
Troopers said Mack allegedly choked a woman and shoved her when she attempted to use her cellphone to call 911. Mack then allegedly knocked down the other woman and repeatedly struck her.
Mack voluntarily surrendered.
Mack was arraigned by on-call District Judge Michael Musulin, of Johnstown, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $100,000 bond.
