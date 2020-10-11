An East Taylor Township man is accused of grabbing a woman by the throat and knocking her to the ground Thursday, state police said.
David Davison, 59, of Parkhill, is accused of going to a woman’s Shade Township home following their break-up to pick up belongings, but a fight ensued, state police in Somerset said. He is accused of throwing her off of her vehicle and grabbing her by the throat before fleeing the scene.
Davison later turned himself in and was charged with harassment-physical contact, state police said. He received $10,000 unsecured bail.
