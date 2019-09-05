An East Conemaugh Borough man was charged on Tuesday with stealing nearly $2,000 worth of electricity from the borough after the meter had been removed for not paying the electric bill, authorities said.
Borough police charged Ryan Piechnik, 38, of Jackson Street, with theft of services and criminal mischief.
According to borough police, a borough employee reportedly found “jumper wires were in a box where an electric meter was to be placed.”
Neighbors reported seeing lights on at the Jackson Street home in the evenings.
Police had a borough electrician cut the power from the utility pole after they knocked at the door of the home and got no answer.
Police reviewed a customer activity report and determined Piechnik has used $1,998 worth of electricity after the meter was removed for non payment, the complaint said.
Piechnik will answer the charges before District Judge Mary Ann Zanghi, of Vinco.
