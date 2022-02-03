JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Johnstown man and a Philadelphia man were jailed Tuesday on drug charges after they fled a traffic stop and crashed their car into a snowbank, authorities allege.
City police charged Antonio Collins, 35, of Cleveland Street in the city’s Moxham section, with drug possession, fleeing and eluding police, tampering with evidence and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
Police charged Tyree Edward Ellison, 35, of Philadelphia, with drug possession and tampering with evidence.
According to a criminal complaint, police said they spotted Collins driving a Buick Lucerne on Storey Avenue in the West End at 10:15 p.m. Monday and knew he did not have a driver’s license.
Police attempted to stop the Buick, but Collins allegedly sped away at 50 mph in a 25 mph zone. He failed to make a right turn onto Beatrice Avenue and crashed the car into a snow bank, the complaint said.
Collins allegedly tossed a white baggie out of the window. Police arrested Collins and Ellison. A third man ran from the vehicle and was not found, the complaint said.
Police allegedly found the white baggie near a storm drain and found 58 baggies of suspected crack cocaine and 31 oxycodone pills inside it.
Police said Collins was carrying $451 in U.S. currency and Ellison had $600 in U.S. currency, the complaint said.
Police said they found five cellphones in the vehicle.
Collins and Ellison were arraigned by on-call District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township. Collins was sent to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg after failing to post 10% of $125,000 bond. Ellison was sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $110,000 bond.
