JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Johnstown man was jailed on Tuesday after authorities seized guns and drugs from a house in the city’s Moxham section where a child was living, authorities said.
City police charged Sheldon Laron Gregory, 30, of the 700 block of Coleman Avenue, with four counts each of manufacture of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance, plus two counts of possession of a firearm prohibited.
Police also charged Gregory with receiving stolen property, tampering with evidence and endangering the welfare of children.
According to a criminal complaint, police obtained an arrest warrant for Gregory and a search warrant for the Coleman Avenue property. Police arrested Gregory after they found him hiding in the attic, they said.
Officers found a loaded 9mm handgun in a child’s bedroom and a .357 Glock 32 in the main bedroom, the complaint said. The Glock allegedly had been reported stolen in Conemaugh Township, Cambria County.
Police said that had they not found the loaded 9mm handgun, “the child could have shot himself or another person,” the complaint said.
Police also allegedly seized a black bag with eight bags of marijuana stuffed inside, 25 ecstasy pills, empty stamp bags, 11 9mm rounds of ammunition, 7.2 grams of heroin, a scale, rubber bands and $372 cash.
Gregory was arraigned by on-call District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Townhip, and sent to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg after failing to post 10% of $250,000 bond.
