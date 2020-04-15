Two people were taken to the hospital Tuesday following a one-vehicle crash in Jackson Township after the driver suffered a suspected drug overdose, authorities said.
Jackson Township police Capt. Philip Vaught said the crash happened at 4:32 p.m. on William Penn Avenue and Solar Street. The vehicle left the roadway, drove over the guide rail and traveled down a steep embankment.
Police administered Narcan to the female driver. The driver and juvenile passenger were both taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown, Vaught said.
Charges against the driver are pending.
Jackson Township fire and EMS responded along with Nanty Glo firefighters, Blacklick Valley EMS and Ebensburg EMS.
