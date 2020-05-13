The Johnstown man who was shot Monday in Oakhurst Homes was arraigned Wednesday, accused of assaulting the woman who shot him in self-defense, city police allege.
Police detectives charged Terrell Kenneth Dykes, 23, of the 600 block of Cypress Avenue, with two counts of aggravated assault and one count each of robbery, theft, receiving stolen property, burglary and illegally possessing a firearm.
According to a criminal complaint, police said the woman awoke Monday to hear Dykes banging on the back door after she had told him to leave her alone.
The woman grabbed her 9mm Taurus G2 pistol and tucked it into her waistband. When she walked down stairs and found Dykes at the back door she attempted to call 911, the complaint said.
Dykes then kicked in the back door. He allegedly grabbed the phone and threw the woman to the ground, punching and stomping on her, the complaint said.
Dykes closed the back door, and as he walked toward the woman a shot was fired. Police said the woman pulled out the gun’s magazine and slid it under the stove. Dykes allegedly grabbed the gun and struck her in the head, the complaint said. He then pointed the gun and pulled the trigger, but no shot was fired.
Dykes ran out the back door with the woman’s gun and cellphone. The woman ran from the apartment with her 3-year-old son, the complaint said.
Dykes was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the neck. He was arraigned by on-call District Judge John Prebish, of Cresson, who set bond at 10% of $250,000.
The woman is not expected to be charged in the shooting, police Detective Cory Adams said.
She was taken to the hospital with multiple injuries, including pain associated with a broken arm.
