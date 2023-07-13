CRESSON – A Delaware County man is accused of delivering a lethal dose of fentanyl to a Cresson-area man who died of a drug overdose in February.
Cresson Borough police said they used cellphone records and other evidence to file charges of drug delivery resulting in death, drug possession and criminal use of a communications facility against 29-year-old Rasheen Edwards, of Darby.
Law enforcement officials began investigating Edwards after Derek Paul Lushko, 37, died of an overdose inside a Powell Avenue apartment in late February.
Drug paraphernalia, including a spoon with blue residue resembling heroin, was found nearby – and a review of Lushko’s cellphone showed that he had had conversations about purchasing drugs, Cresson Borough police Chief Nicholas Jastrab wrote in an affidavit filed on Wednesday.
Jastrab wrote that police spoke to Lushko’s girlfriend, who confirmed that the pair met Edwards to buy drugs, including fentanyl, from him at a Portage convenience store the night before the overdose.
Surveillance footage obtained from the store operator supported elements of that story, showing Lushko and Edwards exiting the store’s bathroom together at one point, Jastrab wrote.
A search of Edwards in March also yielded the discovery of several types of drugs, including a blue substance that Edwards identified as fentanyl, the police chief wrote.
The state Office of Attorney General and federal Secret Service agents assisted in the investigation, with the latter conducting a “phone dump” on Lushko’s cellphone to search for evidence, according to the affidavit.
Portage, Gallitzin and Cresson Township police departments also assisted with the investigation, Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said.
Cambria County Chief Deputy Coroner Joseph Hribar said that an investigation concluded that an overdose from multi-drug toxicity, including fentanyl, caused Lushko’s death.
“This case demonstrates that law enforcement takes the harmful effects of illegal drug activity very seriously,” Neugebauer said in a press release.
“An extremely detailed and time-consuming investigation, headed by Cresson Borough, is a clear indication that authorities will endeavor to hold drug dealers responsible for polluting our streets.”
Edwards is being lodged in Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of his $250,000 bond.
A preliminary hearing on the matter is set for July 26.
David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @TDDavidHurst.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.