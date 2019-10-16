CRESSON – A Loretto couple will appear in Cambria County Court, accused of leaving their 15-month-old child in a vehicle while they were inside a bar drinking, authorities said.
Amber Ann Mattix, 37, and Eric Baker Ellis, 46, both of the 2100 block of Manor Drive, waived their right to a preliminary hearing on Wednesday before District Judge John Prebish, of Cresson.
According to a criminal complaint filed by state police in Ebensburg, the couple left their child unattended in a Ford Expedition on Aug. 11 outside the Shankertown VFW, on Pennsylvania Avenue, while they were inside.
Troopers said the engine was running and the doors were unlocked. Ellis reportedly told troopers they had been inside the bar for about one hour and he would go outside every 10 minutes to check on the child. A witness said neither Ellis nor Mattix had gone out to check on the child.
Ellis and Mattix were charged with endangering the welfare of children and leaving an unattended child in a motor vehicle.
Both are free on bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.