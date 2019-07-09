A Cresson man has been accused by state police in Ebensburg of sexually abusing a young girl and possessing child pornography, court documents indicate.
Steven Lane Brock, 31, of the 600 block of Seventh Street, has been charged with 50 felony counts of sexual abuse of children and one felony count each of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child and corruption of minors, among other charges, according to court records.
The charges stem from an investigation that began when Brock’s alleged victim told a relative on Dec. 1 that Brock “had been touching (her) sexually, taking photographs of (her) in stages of undress and forcing (her) to touch (him) sexually for the past two years,” according to an affidavit of probable cause.
The relative then contacted the state police barracks in Ebensburg to report the girl’s allegations.
After the girl related details of the alleged abuse during a forensic interview at Circle of Support Child Advocacy Center in Richland Township, police executed a search warrant at Brock’s Cresson home on Dec. 5, according to the affidavit. They allegedly seized two computer towers, two digital cameras and an SD memory card.
Brock was interviewed at the Ebensburg state police barracks on Dec. 22. He “was advised of the reason of the search warrant and (the) subsequent interview,” agreed to answer questions and “indicated there was no truth to the allegations,” according to the affidavit.
“As the interview progressed,” the trooper who interviewed Brock wrote in the affidavit, “the defendant did wish to have an attorney present for questioning. The questions in reference to this matter were stopped.”
Brock and the trooper then discussed the process of obtaining a defense attorney, as well as Brock’s employment and living circumstances, according to the affidavit. At some point during the interview, the trooper wrote, Brock “indicated he did have ‘porn’ on his computer.
“He then related, if this investigation would lead to his arrest, if I could show him courtesy and respect during that arrest process.”
After a search warrant for a “forensic data download” from the devices seized from Brock’s home was approved on Jan. 7, those devices were taken to the state police’s Computer Crimes Laboratory in Indiana, where a forensic examination allegedly turned up images of child sexual abuse on both computer towers and the SD memory card.
According to the affidavit, investigators found approximately 452 explicit images of children under the age of 18 on the devices, including images of the girl who first reported Brock’s alleged abuse.
The charges against Brock were filed in March, and he was arraigned Tuesday by District Judge John Prebish, of Cresson.
He remains confined at Cambria County Prison in lieu of 10 percent of $150,000 bail.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. July 17 before Prebish, court documents indicate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.