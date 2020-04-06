A Cresson man was jailed Monday after he assaulted a woman and then threatened to slash his own throat with a knife, police allege.
Cresson Township police charged Chad A. Koons, 43, of the 600 block of Portage Road, with aggravated assault, simple assault and disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint, Koons allegedly choked a woman, threw her to the ground and struck her with her cellphone on Sunday.
Koons then grabbed a knife and placed it to his neck. Koons said he was going to kill himself and she would have to clean up the blood, the complaint said.
When police arrived, Koons refused to come out of the bedroom. Koons allegedly said, "If any police come in, they will leave in a body bag along with me," the complaint said.
Koons surrendered about 30 to 45 minutes later, the complaint said.
Koons was arraigned by on-call District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $20,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.