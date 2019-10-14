A Cresson man was jailed on Friday after he allegedly admitted to setting fire to a car just a few feet from an occupied residence, authorities said.
Cresson Township police charged Christopher R. McDaniels, 35, of the 7900 Admiral Peary Highway, with risking a catastrophe, reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint, police said someone set fire to a Kia Sephia that was parked between a wooden fence and a house that had a man inside.
Police said they were investigating the fire when they were called to St. Aloysius Church which was near the fire scene.
A custodian at the church reported a man in the sanctuary who was behaving suspiciously. Police said then they were questioning McDaniels at the church when he admitted to setting fire to the car to “push himself.”
Police said the automobile contained items including a can of camping gas.
The owner of the residence, Jacob Simmons, also was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
McDaniels was arraigned by on-call District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $40,000 bond.
