A Paint Township couple were arrested after state police found five children with them at a residence that had no running water, “little, if any” edible food and animals feces throughout the area.
Eric Barkman, 45, and Nicole Barkman, 34, were charged with child endangerment after police responded to a Children and Youth call to their Weible Drive home, state police in Somerset said.
The children’s ages range from
1 year old to 12 years old, police said.
The couple refused to allow CYS to see the children “and claimed they were leaving for West Virginia, Trooper Matthew Jones wrote in a release to media.
