A Johnstown man faces felony drug and weapons charges after police found him with marijuana, cocaine and a loaded handgun that was stolen, authorities allege.

City police charged William Rondell Jackson, 29, of the 900 block of Bedford Street, with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegally possessing a firearm and receiving stolen property.

According to a criminal complaint, police were called on Dec. 29 to a domestic dispute on Bedford Street involving a weapon.

Police said when they arrived, they found Jackson and a few others arguing, and marijuana was visible.

Police allegedly seized a gun from the attic that was loaded with 410 shotgun shells and other ammunition.

Police used a search warrant and drug dog Thor indicated throughout the home. Police allegedly found marijuana, four baggies of suspected cocaine, a scale, Ziploc baggies and a stolen 9mm Smith & Wesson handgun, the complaint said.

Jackson pleaded guilty on July 31, 2013, to possession with intent to deliver drugs, a felony, which bars him from possessing a firearm, the complaint said.

Jackson was arraigned on Wednesday by on-call District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township, and freed on $75,000 unsecured bond.

