A preliminary hearing for Brian Giles, 45, of Johnstown, accused of assaulting a woman who later went missing, was postponed on Thursday, authorities said.
Giles appeared before District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown, via video from Cambria County Prison.
Public Defender Ashlan Clark asked the judge to reschedule the hearing to allow for Giles to be present in the courtroom.
“Is that your request?” Clark asked.
“Yes, ma’am,” Giles said, via video.
City police charged Giles, of the 500 block of Franklin Street, with simple assault and harassment in connection with the Dec. 11 assault on his girlfriend Jilly Todaro, 43. Todaro went missing a day later.
“The last time we can confirm any sighting was downtown on Dec. 12 via surveillance footage,” police Detective Cory Adams said.
A city police officer was one of the last people to see her, he said.
Investigators searched Giles’ home and scoured the hillside near the Inclined Plane, but reported finding nothing significant.
Clark said if Todaro is not found, she will ask the judge to dismiss the case.
A charge of escape was added on Thursday to the charges already filed against Giles, Assistant District Attorney Beth Bolton Penna said.
The day of the alleged assault, Giles was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center on Franklin Street, Adams said.
“Patrol officers told him not to leave, that he was under arrest,” he said.
Giles fled the hospital and remained on the run until Dec. 16 when he was picked up by probation officials, Adams said.
The case is expected to move forward even without the victim.
“The escape charge is not dependent on Ms. Todaro’s testimony,” District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said.
Prosecutors plan to amend the complaint so that Todaro’s testimony will not be needed, he said.
Giles remains at the center of another missing person case.
Giles’ wife, Nancy Giles, 40, was reported missing in October 2018 after she reportedly walked away from the couple’s home and never returned.
Her skeletal remains were found buried about 2 feet deep along a hillside trail near Roosevelt Boulevard not far from the Stone Bridge in May 2019 by a man who was in the area using a metal detector.
Her death was ruled a homicide. No charges have been filed.
Anyone with information on either case is asked to contact the Johnstown police through the Cambria County Non-Emergency line at 814-472-2100, or use the Johnstown police tip line by texting the keyword “JPD” to 847411, followed by a space and their tip.
