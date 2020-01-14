URSINA – A Confluence man faces charges after he allegedly threatened a woman with a gun and damaged her neighbor’s property while driving under the influence of alcohol.
Jeremiah W. Bowser, 36, was arraigned Sunday by District Judge William E. Seger on three counts each of making terroristic threats and reckless endangerment, along with two counts of simple assault and driving under the influence.
He was taken to Somerset County Jail after failing to post $25,000 bail.
State police say Bowser threatened the woman and a 16-year-old boy along Park Street in Ursina, also striking the woman in the neck with the handgun.
The criminal complaint says Bowser drove off, damaging a neighbor’s lawn, striking some steps. He was stopped by police along Colflesh Road.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday before District Judge Sandra Stevanus.
