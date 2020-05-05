A rare coin worth $7,500 and a painting of St. Rose of Lima were stolen from a Reade Township trailer last week, state police in Ebensburg said Tuesday.
Two unidentified people took the items after they “gained unauthorized entry into” the trailer in the 100 block of McClellan Street, Glasgow, at around 5 p.m. April 30, according to an incident report issued by state police.
The list of items reported stolen included the painting, which was described by state police as “rare” and valued at $8,000; the coin, a 1903 nickel; a black pack; a comic book; and a 50-foot tape measure.
