Further investigation into initial reports of an attempted abduction in Bedford County have convinced state police to close the case as “unfounded.”
State police officials said investigators determined the matter was a “miscommunication” – and that there was no criminal intent – after interviewing the man initially accused of attempting to lure the child outside the Snake Spring Township Walmart, the child herself and her mother.
“There was interaction between the juvenile and the man who (who was initially accused). But upon further investigation, we did speak with the alleged suspect and found that there was a miscommunication,” Trooper Christopher Fox, Pennsylvania State Police Troop G, said.
No charges are being filed and the case has been closed, he said.
