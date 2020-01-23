A Johnstown man was jailed on Thursday, accused of trying to slash a man with a knife, authorities said.
West Hills Regional police charged Sean H. Watson, 43, of the 400 block of Dorothy Avenue, with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, burglary and criminal trespass.
According to a criminal complaint, the homeowners returned to their Clarion Street home on Jan. 15 to find Watson sitting on the living room couch. The homeowners said Watson used to live down the street and entered the house without permission.
At one point, Watson allegedly pulled a knife and “took a swing.”
When police arrived they found Watson outside. Police used a taser when Watson refused to surrender.
Police transported Watson to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center for a mental health evaluation.
He was arraigned by on-call District Judge John Prebish, of Cresson, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $50,000 bond.
