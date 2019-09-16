A 5-year-old boy grabbed a loaded handgun from a nightstand in the bedroom of a home on Boswell Heights Drive and shot his mother in the hand, state police in Somerset said.
Both parents face criminal charges.
Troopers charged the gun’s owner, Alex Cody Walker, 30, on Friday with two counts of endangering the welfare of children. Lauren Leighann Garrity was charged on Monday also with two counts of endangering the welfare of children.
According to a criminal complaint, the woman, Garrity was sitting in a bedroom area with her 3-year-old daughter and son. She was getting ready to go to work when her son climbed down from the bed.
Garrity was still holding her daughter “when she looked up and noticed her son had the revolver pointed at her,” the complaint said.
She “attempted to shield her daughter from the revolver when her son fired one shot.”
The bullet missed the girl, but struck the Garrity in the hand, causing severe bleeding and she fell to the floor, the complaint said.
Garrity reportedly told troopers that she repeatedly told Walker to secure the revolver but that he refused and kept the gun on the nightstand as protection from intruders.
Walker told troopers that he heard a gunshot and the woman crying for help. When he entered the bedroom, he found Garrity on the floor in a pool of blood, the complaint said.
She was treated at a local hospital and later released, Somerset County District Attorney Lisa Lazzari Strasiser said Monday.
Troopers said they searched the bedroom and found “child-safety” locks installed on the nightstand but they were “unlatched.”
Criminal charges were filed against both Walker and Garrity because they had talked about not leaving a loaded weapon laying around, Lazzari Strasiser said.
“There was no mistake,” she said. “They both knew the weapon was there, and they both knew that it was loaded.
“How much sense does that make when you have a 3 year old and a 5 year old?” Lazzari Strasiser said.
Somerset County Children and Youth Services took custody of the children, she said.
Charges were filed before District Judge Susan Mankamyer, of Boswell.
