JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Upper Yoder Township Police Chief Donald Hess has resigned to rejoin the City of Johnstown police patrol.
Hess had served with the Johnstown department for 17 years prior to taking the helm of Upper Yoder’s department in 2017.
His resignation takes effect April 10, which completes his five-year contract with Upper Yoder.
In December, Hess led the investigation leading to the arrest of two teenagers who allegedly had plans for a school shooting at Westmont Hilltop Junior- Senior High School.
The Upper Yoder supervisors’ acceptance Thursday of Hess’ letter of resignation marked the culmination of contract renewal negotiations that had been ongoing with Hess since January.
Those negotiations had been “back and forth,” township solicitor Robert Shahade said, but he declined to disclose particular issues.
Without Hess, Upper Yoder’s police department comprises five full-time officers, including Assistant Chief John Blake, and two part-time officers.
By contract, Blake will assume the chief post when Hess’ resignation takes effect.
“I am very happy and proud to return to the City of Johnstown Police Department,” Hess said in a text message before the meeting. “I truly believe that is where I belong.”
Hess volunteers as a Little League coach and could not be at the supervisors’ meeting Thursday, he said.
Hess’ resignation was unanimously accepted by supervisors Edward Barzeski, Paul Pioli, Roy Shaffer, William Huston and Robert Amistadi.
Pioli, township police commissioner, officially recorded a note of gratitude to Hess into the meeting minutes Thursday, and the township will send Hess a letter.
“I want to make a motion to thank Don Hess for his time of service,” Pioli said.
Supervisors unanimously approved Pioli’s motion.
Upper Yoder’s police department has seen some other recent personnel changes.
In January, the supervisors made a new full-time hire, Officer Greg Lamantia, to fill a vacancy left by the retirement of John Moser, Shahade said. Moser had retired after more than 25 years in the department.
In February, the supervisors accepted the resignation of Officer Brian Pritt, who had been going back and forth with a decision to stay or leave the department for a job in the private sector.
“He served nobly,” Shahade said. “He was a great officer.”
The supervisors are hiring to fill Pritt’s absence, he said.
The department recently added two part-time officers. Chris Matcho and Bobby Andrews were hired in February at $16.50 an hour for 2022.
“All shifts are being covered 24/7,” Supervisors Chairman Barzeski said.
The supervisors are in the process of negotiating a new police contract for full-time police patrolmen. The current police contract began in 2020 and expires at the end of 2022.
The supervisors said Thursday that they’ve received a letter from police asking to begin negotiations. The supervisors approved sending a written response asking police for dates to schedule a meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.