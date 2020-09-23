The Northern Cambria Borough police chief will appear in county court, accused of being intoxicated when he crashed his vehicle last month in Loretto Borough, authorities said.
Jeffrey John Kopsic, 43, of Nicktown, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Wednesday before District Judge John Prebish, of Cresson.
According to a criminal complaint filed by state police in Ebensburg, Kopsic was driving a 2011 Ford truck on Aug. 23 when the vehicle crashed on Columbus Street. Troopers reported that they found numerous empty Miller Lite beer cans inside the truck bed and immediately adjacent to the passenger side of the vehicle. Also found was a cardboard Miller Lite box.
Kopsic was in the back of an ambulance being treated for a head injury when troopers asked him if he had been drinking.
He replied, "Last night at my camp. But I stopped at 4 o'clock this morning," the complaint said.
Kopsic was taken to Miner's Medical Center, in Hastings, where his blood alcohol content was tested at .18%, the complaint said.
Troopers charged him with two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance and a traffic violation.
Northern Cambria Borough Mayor Lisa Tomallo Mays suspended Kopsic after the charges were filed.
Kopsic is free on bond.
