An Indiana County man was jailed on Thursday, accused of driving under the influence of methamphetamine and marijuana on West High Street in Ebensburg Borough, authorities said.
Ebensburg police charged Brandon James Krolick, 33, of Cherry Tree, with DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia, intent to possess a controlled substance and traffic violations.
According to a criminal complaint, police stopped Krolick's Ford Escort on West High Street for a faulty license plate light. Krolick reportedly admitted to doing "meth" and smoking marijuana after he failed a sobriety test.
Krolick allegedly had a pipe and baggies of suspected suboxone and suspected meth in his pants pocket. He was taken to Conemaugh Miners Medical Center in Hastings for a chemical test.
Krolick was arraigned by on-call District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $75,000 bond.
