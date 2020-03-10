A Windber home improvement contractor scammed a Richland Township man out of more than $21,000 for a pool enclosure that was never built, authorities allege.
Richland Township police charged Paul Dean Bateman III, 38, of the 2200 block of Cambria Avenue, with felony counts of home improvement fraud, theft by deception and receiving stolen property.
According to a criminal complaint filed by police Detective Kevin Gaudlip, Bateman accepted $21,400 as down payment after signing a contract to build a $53,500 pool enclosure at a Berkshire Drive home in September 2018.
The investigation showed that the man had been contacted by the Canadian firm “Covers in Play,” and they sent Bateman as a sub contractor.
“Covers in Play,” of Ontario, said it received no money from Bateman and was not aware of the any contract being signed, the complaint said.
Bateman is free on bond.
