A veteran state trooper faces drunken driving charges after a Dec. 1 crash in Cambria City.
Johnstown police charged Paul Tononi, 48, with driving under the influence after his truck hit a parked car and a utility pole along Fourth Avenue in Cambria City.
The criminal complaint says Tononi’s pickup truck ended up partially on the Fourth Avenue sidewalk near Chestnut Street just after 3 a.m. on Dec. 1. The damaged car was parked along Fourth Avenue between Power Street and Cambria Place. The truck also hit a utility pole near Cambria Place, bringing down wires and a transformer, police said.
Tononi, whose address is listed in the 900 block of Bloom Street, Johnstown, told city police he was traveling on Fourth Avenue toward Broad Street when he swerved to miss an animal.
During the investigation, police noticed Tononi showed signs of being under the influence of alcohol. A breath test showed Tononi’s blood alcohol content was .14%, the complaint says, which is above the legal limit of .08%.
Canoni was charged with driving under the influence.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 16 before District Judge Michael Musulin.
State police spokesman Ryan Tarkowski submitted a statement in response to The Tribune-Democrat’s inquiry:
“Trooper Tononi is on restricted duty pending resolution of the charges against him and an internal investigation. Trooper Tononi enlisted in the Pennsylvania State Police in January 2003 and is assigned to Troop A, Ebensburg.”
