A Larimer Township radio station owner is accused of creating a fake online dating profile of a Meyersdale woman in a scheme to lure people willing to rape her, state police said.
Roger Dale Wahl, the owner of the WQZS radio station, allegedly hid a trail camera inside the woman’s house years prior – without her knowledge – and then used images from it to lure men to her home, Trooper John Wogan wrote in a release to media Sunday.
Wahl’s home and radio station address are both listed as 128 Hunsrick Road, and state police said Wahl used a computer device there to reach out to several men about having sex with the woman, whom police described as a “female friend.”
When one man traveled to the woman’s home Aug. 30, he was met by Wahl, who solicited him to rape the woman, Wogan said.
“(Wahl) indicated that other individuals would potentially be solicited to do the same acts with him,” he wrote in the one-page release. “The victim was unaware of these activities and had no involvement in this scheme.”
Online court records show charges of rape/threat of forcible compulsion, identity theft, criminal use of a communication facility and invasion of privacy were filed against Wahl on Sunday, as well as tampering with physical evidence.
The tampering charge was filed because Wahl deleted pictures from his phone and other “communications” from the dating site after he discovered state police spoke to the woman, Wogan said.
FCC records list Wahl as the lone license holder for WQZS 93.3.
The Larimer Township man was unable to be reached for comment because he was in Somerset County Jail after failing to post his $25,000 bond.
An attorney for Wahl was not listed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.