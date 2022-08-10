NANTY GLO, Pa. – Five Nanty Glo residents were charged Tuesday with interfering with the custody of children, accused of harboring two runaway juveniles, one of whom fled a juvenile home in Somerset County, authorities said.
State police in Somerset arrested Joel Isaac Towers, 37; Rebecca Carol Dredden, 21; Shannan Lee Hicks, 40; Nyree Keyona Simmons, 48; and Carrie Ann Liddick, 39. Court records show they all live at the same residence in the 800 block of First Street.
According to a complaint affidavit, troopers said on Feb. 10 they were called to the Children’s Aid Home in Somerset Township for a report of a runaway boy.
Troopers then allegedly learned on March 1 of a girl who ran away from a residence on Millcreek Hollow Road in Upper Yoder Township and learned that the two children were in a relationship.
Troopers said on June 5 they obtained photographs of the juveniles on a beach in South Carolina and at Liddick’s First Street residence in Nanty Glo.
Troopers said they contacted AT&T, which determined the cellphone was in Florence, South Carolina, the affidavit said. Florence County sheriff’s deputies took the juveniles into custody on June 5.
Troopers spoke with one of the juveniles, who said she ran away from her grandmother’s house on Feb. 8 and fled in Liddick’s van, the affidavit said.
Liddick reportedly drove to Somerset, picked up the boy and drove him to Nanty Glo.
Troopers allege that Liddick would take the juveniles to Erie, telling people that she had partial custody of the children.
The children stayed in a hotel room in Erie every first weekend of the month, where Liddick would give them alcohol and marijuana, the affidavit said. The children then went to South Carolina and Liddick would send them money, according to police.
Troopers also charged the five with concealment of whereabouts of a child, corruption of minors, child endangerment, interfering with custody of a committed person and furnishing alcohol to minors.
Towers, Liddick, Simmons, Hicks and Dredden will answer the charges before District Judge Mary Ann Zanghi, of Vinco, at a later date.
