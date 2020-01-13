A Johnstown woman is in jail on charges she set up a home-invasion robbery of the disabled woman for whom she was a caretaker.
Police say Rebecca Lynn Reed, 32, of the 400 block of Wood Street, was in the Oakhurst Homes apartment when her fiancé, Shawn David Dixon, 39, came in with a firearm.
Dixon allegedly told a woman and her bedridden daughter to give him money that was hidden in a pillow case where they were sitting.
According to the criminal complaint, Reed chased Dixon when he fled the apartment with the cash.
Reed later admitted to police she arranged the robbery with Dixon and told him about the hidden cash, the affidavit says.
Dixon was arraigned Dec. 17 by District Judge Susan Gindlesperger. Bail was set at $150,000 cash, and Dixon was taken to Cambria County Prison.
Reed was arraigned Wednesday by District Judge James Varner. She was taken to Cambria County Prison after failing to post $10,000 as 10% bond on $100,000 bail.
Both have preliminary hearings scheduled on Jan. 23 before District Judge Michael Musulin.
