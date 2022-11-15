SOMERSET, Pa. – State police in Somerset are asking the public’s help in finding the person who broke into a Shade Township home and made off with more than $400 in clothing and motor vehicle parts.
Someone forced open the rear door of a residence in the 5900 block of Lincoln Highway sometime between Nov. 4 and Nov. 6. The thief allegedly stole a television, a Carhartt jacket, work boots, a steel milk jug, a vehicle transmission, an engine crank, an air compressor and a bucket of vehicle pistons.
Anyone with information is asked to contact state police in Somerset at 814-445-4104.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.