Someone broke into a Bedford Township buffet restaurant and stole $1,000 last week, state police said.
The incident occurred Tuesday at the China King Buffet on East Pitt Street, investigators said.
The burglar broke in through a side door, damaging the door’s window pane, and swiped cash from the register, state police wrote in a release to media.
Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call state police at 814-623-6133.
State police are also looking for help solving two other burglaries that occurred one month earlier.
The break-ins occurred at Bedford Square in Snake Spring Township on July 10, with a burglar robbing $750 from K Squared Enterprises, and $364 from Hokee Geez Flea Market, state police said.
