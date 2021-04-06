A U-Haul truck and a laptop computer were stolen from outside a Central City woman's apartment Friday, and state police said they have suspects in the crime.
According to state police in Somerset, the vehicle was later recovered in North Fayette, Allegheny County.
Investigators said a man and woman from Somerset County were suspects in the incident, but the case remained pending while analysis of fingerprints on the truck was conducted.
