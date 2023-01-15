LIGONIER, Pa. – A Bolivar man faces charges of attempted homicide and other felonies, accused of trying to kidnap a jogger at gunpoint on Jan. 8 near Rector, officials said.
Frank Springer, 56, was arrested on Friday and also faces attempted kidnapping, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment charges, according to the Ligonier Valley Police Department.
Police said a woman was jogging on Route 381 in Ligonier Township when a 5-foot-7 man traveling in a blue sedan turned his vehicle around and exited the car, walking toward her with a revolver.
The woman told investigators he ordered her to come with him and fired his weapon multiple times.
According to the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office, Springer threw the woman’s phone into the creek, but even after he tried to force her to comply, she resisted, and a passerby pulled over. That caused the man to flee, the office wrote in a media release.
The Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office and Westmoreland County detectives assisted in the investigation, Ligonier Valley police wrote in a post on their Facebook page Friday. Surveillance video enabled police to identify Springer’s Buick LeSabre and make an arrest, prosecutors wrote.
Online court records indicate that Springer was placed in Westmoreland County Prison following his arraignment with bail denied, listing him as a “danger to the community.” A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 27 before District Judge Denise Thiel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.