BERLIN, Pa. – Malfunctioning bicycle brakes were to blame for a fatal accident involving a Berlin teen and a tractor-trailer in September, investigators said.
Angelina Duffer, 19, an Iowa native, was bicycling east on the 600 block of Main Street in Berlin on Sept. 24 when the malfunctioning brakes prevented her from safely maneuvering a right turn in the road.
That caused her to slide underneath a tractor-trailer that was traveling in the same direction, Berlin police wrote in a press release.
Duffer was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:33 p.m. by Somerset County Deputy Coroner Alexis Lichty.
According to Somerset County Coroner Cullen Swank, an investigation showed that Duffer died of blunt-force trauma injuries caused by the truck. The death has been ruled accidental, he said.
