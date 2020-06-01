MEYERSDALE – A Berlin Borough man was jailed Monday, accused of assaulting an underage girl in February 2018, authorities said.
Berlin police charged James Edward Morris II, 47, of the 500 block of North Street, with indecent assault, strangulation, corruption of minors, terroristic threats and harassment.
According to a criminal complaint, Morris allegedly assaulted the juvenile and then threatened to hurt her if she told anyone. Morris is also alleged to have squeezed her throat.
Morris was arraigned by on-call District Judge Douglas Bell, of Meyersdale, and sent to Somerset County Jail.
Online records show that Morris is registered under Pennsylvania Megan's Law.
He was sentenced in Somerset County court on July 6, 2016, to serve one to 23 months in jail after pleading guilty to indecent assault.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.