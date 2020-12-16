A Bedford man was jailed Tuesday, accused of breaking into game machines of a Stonycreek Township business and making off with $2,400, authorities said.
State police in Somerset charged John Llewellyn Davis III, 37, with burglary, theft and criminal mischief.
According to a criminal complaint, Davis was playing the machines at Glassmere Fuel and Convenience store, 7397 Lincoln Highway, on Nov. 18.
An employee told troopers she later noticed that four of six game machines were broken into and $2,400 was taken.
Troopers identified Davis as a suspect through surveillance video.
Davis was arraigned by on-call District Judge Douglas Bell, of Meyersdale, and sent to Somerset County Jail after failing to post $300,000 bond.
