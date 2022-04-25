BERLIN, Pa. – A Bedford County man was jailed after state police found him riding a stolen motorcycle in Berlin with a pocket full of methamphetamine and marijuana, authorities allege.
State police in Somerset charged Ian Wayne Martz, 38, of Hyndman, with receiving stolen property and possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.
According to a complaint affidavit, troopers spotted Martz on a motorcycle leaving Valero gas station on Broadway Street on Saturday. Troopers noticed that Martz was having trouble starting the motorcycle and that the bike had no registration plate.
Troopers said there was an active bench warrant for Martz.
He was allegedly carrying suspected methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, the affidavit said.
The motorcycle, a 1975 Kawasaki 200, was reported stolen from Baltimore County, Maryland.
Martz was arraigned by on-call District Judge Sandra Stevanus, of New Centerville, and sent to Somerset County Jail after failing to post $25,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.