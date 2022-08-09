SOMERSET – Police in Somerset Borough are asking for the public's help in finding two ATVs that were parked outside the Holiday Inn Express, 132 Lewis Drive, on July 30 and 31.
A 2013 Polaris Razor 800 and a 2004 Honda TRX 300 with a total value of $10,000 were stolen from a trailer.
Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact Somerset police at 814-445-4596 or the Somerset County non-emergency line at 814-445-1525.
