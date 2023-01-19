JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Police are asking auto shops for help finding the man who drove a vehicle into an electrical box on Menoher Boulevard in Southmont Borough, knocking out power to traffic signals at the Luzerne and Gardner streets intersection.
The crash happened Dec. 23 when a vehicle struck two cars and the electrical box that powered the traffic lights.
Southmont Borough Manager Amanda Layton said Barclay Electric Inc. in Sidman did repairs, and power was restored in days.
West Hills Regional police are reaching out to automotive shops for help finding the damaged vehicle.
A gray Acura MDX crashed into the electrical box and two cars and then sped away. Police collected car parts at the scene and said the driver might be looking to repair the damaged vehicle.
“We would like to hear from body shops or auto dealers,” police Detective Dean West said.
The driver is believed to be a Black male with short dreadlocks and between 30 and 40 years old.
The driver could face charges, including damage to unattended property and damage to occupied vehicle.
Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact West Hills Regional Police Department at 814-255-4145 or the Cambria County 911 dispatch center at 814-472-2100.
