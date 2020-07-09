CRESSON – An Ashville man will appear in Cambria County court, accused of making a cell phone recording of himself engaged in a sex act with a child, authorities said.
Michael Joseph Sollenberger, 38, of the 1000 block of Colonel Drake Highway, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Wednesday before District Judge John Prebish, of Cresson.
According to a criminal complaint filed by state police from the Computer Crime Unit, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a report last month from Yahoo that someone had uploaded 129 images of apparent child pornography. The IP address was traced and Comcast provided the subscriber name of a person in Ashville.
Troopers said Sollenberger admitted to taking naked photos with his cell phone of a 8- to 10 year-old girl. Sollenberger, first denied, then admitted to video-recording himself and the girl, the complaint said.
Sollenberger faces charges include filming sex acts with child, rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child and aggravated indecent assault of a person less than 13 year old.
He is being held in Cambria County Prison on $150,000 percentage bond.
