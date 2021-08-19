A Johnstown man was jailed Thursday, accused of firing an AR-15 rifle at his ex-girlfriend and her two children.
George Javelle Smith, 46, was arrested on a warrant issued after the Nov. 10, 2020, incident.
According to a criminal complaint, city police said they were called to a report of shots fired on that date in the 1300 block of Hillcrest Court.
A woman told police that she saw her ex-boyfriend, Smith, enter through the sliding glass door, the complaint said. Smith allegedly started screaming, pulled a firearm from behind his back and placed it to her face, then forced her into the living room, knocked her to the floor, slapped her in the face and took her cellphone.
At some point, Smith left the residence, and the woman locked the door. She said she then heard five to 10 shots fired. Two children, ages 3 and 6, were inside the residence at the time, the complaint said.
Police reportedly found a stolen AR-15 rifle and shell casings on the sidewalk.
Smith is charged with aggravated assault, criminal trespass, burglary, reckless endangerment, carrying a firearm without a license and receiving stolen properly. He was arraigned by District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $500,000 bail.
