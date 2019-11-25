An Altoona man faces terroristic threats charges for a series of threatening phone messages sent to the Hollidaysburg School District on Wednesday.
And a set of charges have been withdrawn against a Centre County man originally accused of the crime.
State police in Hollidaysburg said new information discovered through a continued investigation into the incident revealed Javier Alberto Cantos, 24, left the messages, which were left for all of the district’s buildings.
Cantos is charged with terroristic threats, causing or risking catastrophe, harassment and disorderly conduct
Charges against Scott Michael Vinosky were withdrawn, police said.
