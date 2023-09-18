SIDMAN – A police investigation around Forest Hills School District led to a soft lockdown on Monday.
David Lehman, superintendent, said there was no threat to students or staff, but administrators wanted to be “extremely careful,” which is why the precautions were taken.
Posts on district social media cited law enforcement “searching for an individual within the ranger community” as the reason for the lockdown around noon.
Around 2 p.m. safety precautions were lifted.
