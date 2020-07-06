ACOSTA – An Acosta man was jailed Saturday, accused of assaulting an emergency medical technician following a two-vehicle crash, authorities said.
State police in Somerset charged Johnny Edward Wyant Jr., 47, of the 100 block of Fifth Street, with two counts each of aggravated assault and simple assault. He also was charged with one count each of reckless endangerment and strangulation along with several traffic violations.
According to a criminal complaint, Wyant allegedly rammed into another vehicle and then pulled off the road, climbed out and ran down the road. Wyant later returned and allegedly choked the man whose vehicle he had rammed.
When Boswell Ambulance arrived, Wyant allegedly punched an EMT in the right eye. Troopers did not say what sparked the dispute as Wyant changed his story several times, the complaint said.
Wyant was arraigned by on-call District Judge William Seger, of Windber, and sent to Somerset County Jail after failing to post $50,000 bond.
