A Johnstown man who is on probation for drug violations was jailed on Thursday, accused of threatening to kill a woman who refused to give him money, authorities said.
City police charged Matthew Robert Hendrickson, 30, of the 300 block of Beatrice Avenue in the city’s West End, with stalking, terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment.
According to a criminal complaint, the woman told police that Hendrickson was addicted to drugs and failed to check in with the Cambria County Probation Office.
Police allege that Hendrickson climbed into the woman’s car on Dec. 11 and demanded money. When she refused, Hendrickson allegedly threatened to “snap her neck” and “bang her head off the steering wheel,” according to the complaint.
Hendrickson took her cellphone and followed the woman as she walked to work in downtown Johnstown. He allegedly threw the cellphone to the ground and spit in her face. A witness reportedly corroborated this account, according to the complaint.
Hendrickson had been staying with his child’s mother on Highland Avenue in the Moxham section of the city.
He was arraigned by on-call District Judge Frederick Creany, of Ebensburg, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $20,000 bond.
Hendrickson has a criminal record in both Blair and Cambria counties, online court records show.
