A Johnstown man will appear in Cambria County court, accused of dealing drugs in Johnstown and Richland Township in January, authorities said.
Cambria County Detective Bureau filed two criminal complaints against George Alen Robinson, 29, of the 400 block of Coleman Avenue.
According to the documents, Robinson allegedly sold a plastic baggie of crack cocaine to a confidential informant in the Moxham area on Jan. 27.
In a second drug deal, Robinson allegedly sold 1.3 grams of heroin to a confidential informant in a parking lot at Richland Town Centre on Jan. 30.
He faces multiple drug-related charges.
Robinson waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Wednesday before District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown, and was returned to Cambria County Prison.
