HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. – Travis Caldwell was determined to take the plunge.
With the lake temperature of 34 degrees, the Altoona resident remained undaunted.
"I've done it a few times now," Caldwell said. "It's actually a lot of fun and it's for a good cause."
Caldwell was one of 250 brave souls to plunge into the lake at Canoe Creek State Park in Hollidaysburg. It was the annual Special Olympics Pennsylvania Winter Games Polar Plunge event.
This year's event raised about $100,000 for Special Olympics Pennsylvania, said Karly Heath, stewardship manager and LETR (law enforcement torch run) administrative liaison.
"It'a a family oriented event and everyone participates," Heath said. "They're cold and smiling, and freezing for a reason."
SOPA provides year-round training and sports competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.
Kids and adults plunged into the water and dogs on leaches stepped into the lake.
Even the air temperature at a balmy 41 degrees, problems are present, said Eric Oliver, of the Hollidaysburg American Legion Ambulance Service.
"You never know," Oliver said. "Anything under 60 degrees, you can potentially get hypothermia."
Caldwell said plunging into the water "isn't bad."
"A little bit later, you start to get real cold," Caldwell said.
Ron Colyer and Veronica Hunter, employees of event presenter Sheetz, stood by the lake.
"I dragged him in from Mount Union," Hunter said.
Colyer said he wasn't too nervous taking the plunge for the first time. He said he was a bit disappointed the lake was not frozen.
"Last year, they had to drill a hole in the ice," Colyer said. "I was looking forward to that."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.