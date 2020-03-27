JWF Industries President and CEO William Polacek was appointed to a three-year term for the Johnstown Area Regional Industries (JARI) board of directors.
Polacek previously served as the board’s chairman for a five-year period and subsequently took a break.
Upon his return to the board, he will assist in making recommendations and guidance for businesses in the local region to help propel local commerce forward, a JWF statement read.
Polacek said JARI is the economic agency in Cambria County that “helps businesses in the good times and bad times to bounce back from things like the coronavirus and keep consistent employment.”
JARI is a nonprofit economic development organization that has been a partner of the business community in Cambria and Somerset counties since 1974. JARI provides services and connections to government officials, commercial lending, equity investing, real estate and other regional, state, and federal economic development groups.
“I’m proud to be on that leadership board to help Johnstown not only move forward but thrive,” he said.
In February, JWF
– Johnstown Welding and Fabrications – also was named a Top 100 Organization by Pennsylvania Business Central for a ninth consecutive year.
“It’s an honor to be recognized. Really, the credit goes to the employees,” Polacek said.
“We continue to grow and thrive because of our people.”
