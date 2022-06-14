JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Humane Society of Cambria County and Big House Produce will hold its Ruff Riders Poker Run in conjunction with Thunder in the Valley from 2 to 7 p.m. June 23, beginning at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, downtown Johnstown.
Stops include Vale Wood Farms, Cresson Sanatorium, Red’s Bar-B-Que and Humane Society of Cambria County.
Participants will draw cards at each stop to create their hand. The best poker hand will win $500.
Proceeds will benefit the Humane Society of Cambria County.
Cost is $15 per person or $25 per couple.
Registration: www.bighouseproduce.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.