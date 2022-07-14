WINDBER, Pa. – A poker run to benefit Bryce Natta, who was diagnosed with Stage 4 esophageal cancer, will begin at noon Aug. 6 at VFW Post 4795, 1420 Graham Ave., Windber.

Stops include TimBucTu Bar & Grill, Slamming Sam’s, Rocky’s Tavern and Solomon Run Firemen’s Club.

A meal, silent auction, 50/50 and prizes will be offered at Solomon Run Firemen’s Club.

Proceeds will be used to help with medical and living expenses.

Cost is $20 per bike, $10 per rider and $20 per vehicle.

Information: fb.me/e/3HTPncni4.

Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5073. Follow her on Twitter @KellyUrban25.

