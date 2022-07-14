WINDBER, Pa. – A poker run to benefit Bryce Natta, who was diagnosed with Stage 4 esophageal cancer, will begin at noon Aug. 6 at VFW Post 4795, 1420 Graham Ave., Windber.
Stops include TimBucTu Bar & Grill, Slamming Sam’s, Rocky’s Tavern and Solomon Run Firemen’s Club.
A meal, silent auction, 50/50 and prizes will be offered at Solomon Run Firemen’s Club.
Proceeds will be used to help with medical and living expenses.
Cost is $20 per bike, $10 per rider and $20 per vehicle.
Information: fb.me/e/3HTPncni4.
