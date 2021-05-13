The City of Johnstown will be purchasing and installing new turf for Sargent’s Stadium at the Point that will cost about 40% less than originally budgeted.
Officials estimated the price would be in the $700,000 range – but, on Wednesday, City Council voted unanimously to award a $421,733 contract to FieldTurf for removing the old turf and then installing a new field that will come with a 10-year warranty and annual maintenance.
The approved project is available through CoStars, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s cooperative purchasing program. Six other bids were rejected.
“It’s really awesome,” said Brennan Mihalick, general manager of the Johnstown Mill Rats, the city’s new collegiate-level baseball team. “It shows that the city has a commitment to continuing to improve on the stadium that we call home.”
The turf is expected to take two to three weeks to install, right after the conclusion of the All American Amateur Baseball Association Tournament in August. City officials think the worst-case scenario is that the work might take long enough that Bishop McCort Catholic High School’s football team would need to relocate one home game.
A new video scoreboard, costing just under $70,000, is currently being installed.
Also, during the meeting, council voted to purchase two triangular shade screens from Sports and Recreation Associates to be installed behind home plate, using $24,140 in grant funding from the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies.
The city plans to soon put out a request-for-proposal for new lights, which could be installed within a few months, depending on the bidding process and a supply chain that has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“By fall, you’re going to have a completely revamped stadium down there – new turf, new lighting, some of these other additions that we’re putting in there, picnic tables, shade covers and such,” said John Dubnansky, Johnstown’s community and economic development director.
“We have an entertainment group out of Pittsburgh who want to come in town in September and look at the stadium, once we have all the improvements, to talk about potential other opportunities that we could do at the stadium.”
A new public announcing system and baseball press box are in the plans.
Jared Campagna, the city’s public works director, thinks the improvements will make the stadium a more appealing and marketable venue.
“Obviously, from an events standpoint, we’re going to be able to bring in more events, draw more events,” Campagna said. “From the playability standpoint, as far as bringing the Mill Rats in, AAABA Tournament, it’s just a great thing for the city and the sports teams as well.”
The stadium’s capital upgrades are being funded mostly with money the city acquired by selling its sewer collection system to the Greater Johnstown Water Authority.
